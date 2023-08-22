Better Together Servant Leadership Conference comes to Perry

Learn how to lead with purpose, serve others and create positive change.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Better Together Servant Leadership Conference is happening this weekend in Perry. Organizer David Grossnickle visited 41Today to share how this one-day event will allows people to learn from two servant leadership experts.

The speakers include best-selling authors Jon Gordon and Damon West. Jon has written 15 books including his latest The Power of a Positive Team. And Damon is an ex-prisoner turned award-winning speaker who wrote The Coffee Bean: A Simple Lesson to Create Positive Change. Both will share their stories and experiences on how to lead with purpose, serve others and create positive change in our world.

The conference will take place this Saturday, August 26 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry. The event is from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets are $30 each and will include lunch. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here and search Perry High School.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the event. For groups of 10 or more, email bettertogetherperry@gmail.com to purchase tickets.

Organizers say all proceeds from the event will support the REACH Scholarship Program for the Houston County School District.