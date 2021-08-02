Bert Williams, former GMC athletic director and head football coach, dies after battle with cancer

Williams retired in November to spend time with his family as he battled cancer.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College (GMC) has announced former GMC Junior College Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Bert Williams died Monday morning.

Williams held a 23-year career at GMC before his retirement last November. He had spent the last year with his family as he battled cancer.

The President of Georgia Military College, Lieutenant General William B. Caldwell, IV, USA (Ret.), says “His love and commitment to GMC was felt by all” and “He leaves behind a great legacy at Georgia Military College, and it’s one that we will always honor and remember.”

Williams started his career at GMC as an offensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Bulldogs in 1997. Since being named Head Football Coach in 2000, he had accumulated a record of 156-58. As the GMC Athletic Director, Williams brought the number of athletic programs from 1 to 9. He’s to thank for the addition of the men & women’s soccer programs, coed rifle, men & women’s cross-country, men & women’s golf, as well as softball.

Williams’ leadership at the school also led to the raising of over $2.5 million in endowed scholarships and operating funds for GMC’s student-athletes.

“Bert and I have had a friendship going on 19 years and losing him is like losing a family member,” current AD and football coach Rob Manchester said. “Bert was a great mentor to me, and he really made this GMC Athletics program what it is today.”