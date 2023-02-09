Bert Brown steps aside as Brentwood’s football head coach after 23 years

Coach Brown will take over middle school football duties.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — For about 15 to 18 months, The Brentwood School’s football head coach, Bert Brown, had been debating about when it was time to step away from head coaching, and then on his way home from practice for the GIAA semifinals matchup, Brown knew the time had officially arrived.

“I heard that voice that told me, ‘Hey, it’s time to let someone else wear the head coach whistle around their neck at the conclusion of this season,” said Brown.

Brown has had all sorts of success during his 23-year head coaching career at the Brentwood School, such as winning three GIAA state titles and earning state coach of the year three times as well. But after over two decades at the helm, he believes it’s harder to get through to today’s teenagers.

“I’m old enough to be all of my players’ grandpa. And I just got the feeling that our program would be better off with somebody younger handling the reigns,” said Brown.

Coach Brown isn’t going far as he will lead the middle school football team this upcoming fall, and if things go well, he might even extend his stay.

“I just feel like the younger kids, I can have a better connection with them than I do with some of the older ones,” said Brown.

At the moment, Coach Brown has no plans for a full retirement.

“Physically, I’m fine. I think I’m a relatively young 62-year-old, so I feel like I’ve got a few years of work left in me. I’m not one of these, though, that can either play golf every day or sit at home every day. I just don’t see myself doing that,” said Brown.

According to Brown, The Brentwood School’s next football head coach will be announced at the conclusion of the basketball season.