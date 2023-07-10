UPDATE: Missing 83-year-old woman located near downtown Macon

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports Marie Johnson McLean is no longer missing. McLean was located in a wooded area at the intersection of Second Street and Hazel Street. She is unharmed and has been reunited with her family. She was also transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

—-

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

They say 83-year-old Marie Johnson Mclean was last seen Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. at her home on Elm Street. She was reported missing just before 10:15 a.m.

Mclean is reported to suffer from Alzheimers.

She’s described as standing 5’6″ tall and weighing about 148 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and light brown pajama pants.

If you think you’ve seen Mclean, or know here she is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.