BCSO searches for suspect in Cricket Wireless burglary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a burglary that took place in the early hours of Monday, October 18, 2021.

According to the release from the BCSO, the suspect (caught in the surveillance still pictured here) committed a burglary at Cricket Wireless on Pio Nono between 1 and 2 a.m. The BCSO says several phones were stolen.

Anyone with information on this person’s identity or location is asked to call Investigator Shaun Bridger at (478) 951-5851, or email sbridger@maconbibb.us , or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.