BCSO needs your help solving multiple cases

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in a few cases it’s investigating.

First, deputies are looking for 27-year-old Tyler Bliss. He’s wanted in connection to a package theft on Paddington Drive in Lizella on March 29. He’s also wanted for a burglary on Bridgewood Drive, in which two dirt bikes were stolen.

Deputies say Bliss has been seen driving a red Ford Fusion with a black stripe on the passenger side of the hood. The Sheriff’s Office says he might be driving a blue Ford 4-wheel drive extended cab pickup truck.

The second case involves suspicious activities. Investigators say the person pictured below has been seen in the Missouri and Columbus Road areas in Lizella.

They say the suspect drives a blue Ford pickup shown in the photo, and has been accompanied by a female with blonde hair on one occasion.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that if you see this person or truck involved in suspicious activity in your area, get the tag number on the truck if you safely can, and call them at (478) 751-7500.

The other case involves property damage. Bibb county investigators say this person seen in a surveillance photo below, damaged a window at the Marathon gas station on Walnut Street on Thursday.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.