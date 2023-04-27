BCSO needs your help identifying multiple suspects

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying suspects in three separate cases.

In the first incident, deputies are looking for a black Jeep Wrangler. The jeep has a distinctive hoop style front bumper and aftermarket black wheels with a factory spare wheel.

They say multiple people got into the jeep and fled the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of downtown Macon on March 25.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Investigators also need your help in a Entering Autos case.

They say the suspects broke into several vehicles at the Holiday Inn on Harrison Road on April 14.

Multiple items were stolen, including a drone and a handgun.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

In another case, deputies say surveillance video shows a man prying open a mailbox and stealing multiple pieces of mail.

It happened on April 10 at Trey’s Lawn Service on Barnes Road.

If you can help identify any of these suspects, or have any information on the cases, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.