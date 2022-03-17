BCSO needs your help identify suspects in two theft cases

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in a couple of recent theft cases.

First, investigators say this person in the picture above was entering offices on the second floor of Wesleyan College without permission on March 8. They say he took credit and debit cards from an employees purse, and used them at Walmart in Forsyth.

On March 5, Bibb County deputies say this man in the picture above stole 10 to 12 lottery tickets from the Citgo on Hartley Bridge Road.

If you have any information on either case, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

