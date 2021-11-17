UPDATE: Missing teen confirmed a runaway

It was reported that 14-year-old Tiffany Phelps was last seen around 7:00 p.m. on November 8, at the Intown Suites on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon.

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 14 year-old Tiffany Phelps is a runaway, not a missing person. According to the BCSO, Phelps has contacted her mother and had other people contact her mother on her behalf. She’s remaining in the system as a runaway and not a missing person.

Anyone with information on Tiffany Phelps is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak to the on-call Crime Against Children Investigator or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing teenager.

Tiffany’s mother reported her missing on November 10, after she could find Tiffany. Tiffany was last seen with her cousin 23-year-old Darrel Montago Phelps and his girlfriend Myeisha Marshall, inside Darrel’s room that he also rented at the Intown Suites.

It was also reported Tiffany never returned to her mother’s room on November 8, after she told her mother she was leaving for Darrel’s room.

Tiffany is described as a black female, 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown tank top, black shorts, and red open toe slides. Her hair is in braids.

The Sheriff’s Office says her cousin Darrel and his girlfriend Myeisha have called investigators about the incident. Investigators were advised that Tiffany was not with them.

If you have any information or know where Tiffany is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak to the on-call Crime Against Children Investigator. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.