Bibb Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating missing woman

Investigators say 56-year-old Cecelia Darlene Johnson was last seen by friends at her home on Liberty Church Road on May 2.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman.

Investigators say 56-year-old Cecelia Darlene Johnson was last seen by friends at her home on Liberty Church Road on May 2.

Johnson was reported missing on Friday after Johnson’s friends could not find her. According to her friends, she has mental health issues and suffers from medical seizures.

Johnson is around 4’11 and weighs about 105 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.