BCSO: Man robbed Citi Trends at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of robbing a Macon business Friday night.

The armed robbery happened at Citi Trends on Pio Nono Avenue just before 8:30.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money he ran off. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as a male, wearing a black t-shirt, gray and black shorts, red socks with black Nike slides , an orange t-shirt tied around his head and a black mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.