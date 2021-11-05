BCSO investigating multiple incidents following social media posts

The posts stated there were armed robberies and potential kidnappings in the Vineville and Ridge avenue areas.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriffs Office is clarifying what happened Tuesday night following several social media posts.

The posts stated there were armed robberies and potential kidnappings in the Vineville and Ridge avenue areas. One of the calls they received came from Ridge avenue. Residents claimed they saw a suspicious car potentially following a female jogger. The other happened just down the road on Vineville avenue outside Jim Shaw’s restaurant. The call came in at 7:04 p.m. for an armed robbery.

“We were sitting in our living room and my husband is the one that saw the car and kind of slam on the brakes in front of our house,” said Laney Houston, who witnessed the Ridge avenue incident.

Houston and her husband say they saw two men chasing a female jogger Tuesday night outside their home. She says when they looked outside, they noticed more people in an older model white Toyota Corolla parked outside. That’s when they called 911.

“We saw them following her down the road and after about 5 minutes the third guy got out of the car and walked to the corner of the street,” said Houston.

Houston says three men got back in the car and drove the same path they followed the jogger. That’s when her husband got in the car and followed them. She says the car circled their neighborhood a few times before driving towards Vineville. Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriffs Office says the armed robbery at Jim Shaw’s, not long after Houston’s 911 call, could be connected.

“It’s just a couple blocks away and the vehicle description from Ridge avenue and the vehicle description from Vineville match pretty close. Along with some of the suspect descriptions,” said Captain Collins. “So the assumption right now would be that it is the same vehicle.”

Captain Collins says they don’t have a reason to believe the incidents are related to a gang initiation, though they’re still investigating the incidents.

The Sheriffs Office asks you to call them at 478-751-7500 or call 911 if you see something suspicious. We did reach out to the Sheriffs Office for the incident reports, but we have not received them just yet.