BCSO investigating incident involving a man who was shot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a man was shot.

According to BCSO, deputies are investigating a situation in which a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to Piedmont Hospital, but when asked about the incident, the man says he doesn’t remember where it happened or when. Investigators say the man isn’t sure the shooting happened in Macon.

BCSO reports that the victim is stable.

