BCSO investigating armed robbery at bank

Clayton Poulnott,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Macon bank on  Tuesday.

Bibb County investigators say the suspect entered the bank with a gun demanding money.  After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash from the registers, he fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a camouflage face mask, blue jean overalls, a dark hoodie, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

