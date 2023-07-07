BCSO Investigates fatal shooting on Lindwood Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a person shot inside of a residence on the 3900 block of Lindwood Drive. Once inside, they found 28-year-old Dawud Gillion unresponsive.

Deputy Coroner Richard Robinson pronounced gillion dead on scene. Investigators are working to figure out the cause of death.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.