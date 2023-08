BCSO investigates Circle K robbery

Photo Credit to Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s office is investigating a weekend robbery.

It happened around 2:00 Saturday morning at the Circle K located at 6205 Zebulon Road.

Deputies say a man jumped over the counter, demanded money from the cashier and ran away with the cash.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a bandana over his face.

If you have any tips in this case call Macon Regional Crimestoppers” at 1-877-68CRIME.