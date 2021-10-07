BCSO finds drugs, guns during search warrant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—A Macon man is now behind bars after being taken into custody for drugs and guns.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Ruark Road Monday.

They seized crack cocaine, approximately 3 pounds of marijuana, and drug distributing paraphernalia. Investigators also found two rifles, a shotgun, and a handgun.

42-year-old Zevarrio Dakar Johnson was arrested during the service of the warrant.

He’s charged with four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, four county of the Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Certain Felonies, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, and Purchase, Possession, or Control of a Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II.

Johnson currently does not have a bond.