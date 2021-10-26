BCSO: Elderly woman killed in car crash

The Sheriff's Office says Wilson died from her injuries Tuesday morning around 09:15.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that happened on Eisenhower Parkway at I-475, on Sunday around 2 p.m.

Investigators say a Chevy Cobalt, driven by 84-year-old Tilda Wilson, of Byron, was on Eisenhower Parkway making a turn onto I-475 when she was hit by a Ford Mustang.

Wilson was transported to Atrium Health Navicent for treatment. The driver of the Mustang was also transported and treated for minor injuries.

No charges have been filled at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.