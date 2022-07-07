BCSO: Drivers, passengers in stable condition after downtown crash involving MTA bus

Several people were hospitalized after a crash Thursday involving a Macon-Bibb Transit Authority bus.

UPDATE (7:15 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a midsized Macon-Bibb Transit Authority bus and a Subaru sports utility vehicle.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday in downtown Macon.

Witnesses told deputies the Subaru was making a left turn from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. onto Cherry Street and that the MTA bus was traveling south on MLK when it collided with the Subaru at the intersection.

The Subaru flipped, and the bus rolled on top of the Subaru.

The sheriff’s office says seven people—six passengers and a driver—were inside the bus and that a driver and passenger were inside the Subaru.

“The drivers and passengers from both vehicles were transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance,” a BCSO news release said. “According to Atrium Health Navicent, all of the occupants from both vehicles are listed to be in stable condition.”

The southbound intersection between Cherry Street and Poplar Street on MLK was closed as of 7:15 p.m. One lane is open on the northbound side of MLK.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five people were hospitalized after a crash Thursday involving a Macon-Bibb Transit Authority bus.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards says it happened just before 6 p.m.

“We started to receive 911 calls of a bus accident involving another vehicle here at the corner of Cherry Street and MLK,” he said. “Upon our arrival on the scene, we had a bus that had impacted a vehicle, a side impact. The bus, as you can see, ended up on top of the vehicle.”

When reached by phone Thursday night, MTA spokesperson Jami Gaudet said MTA plans to review bus footage of the crash. She said she will provide more information when it’s available.

Edwards says two occupants inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital as well as three others who were inside the bus.

He wasn’t sure of their conditions and didn’t yet know how many people had been riding on the bus.

The scene is still active as of 6:45 p.m. Avoid the area if possible.