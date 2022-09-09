BCSO arrests brothers for gun & drug charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two brothers were arrested in connection to gun and drug charges Wednesday in Bibb County.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Unit investigators along with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Fugitive task force worked to serve an arrest warrant on 34-year-old Trayon Latray Brown.

While serving the warrant at the Fourth Avenue address task force members found Trayon with his brother, 44-year-old Larry Kinte Brown, as well as 22 grams of marijuana. They also found that Larry, a convicted felon, was in possession of a handgun. After obtaining a search warrant of the residence, drug unit investigators found over 11 grams of cocaine.

Both brothers were sent to the Bibb County Law Enforcement center. Trayon Brown is being charged with Burglary in the 2nd degree, Probation Violation- Felony, Marijuana, Possession Less than 1 ounce and a Bond Surrender- Superior Court. Trayon Brown was out on bond for the charges of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by 1st Offender, Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving without Valid Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, and Obstruction.

Larry Brown has been charged with Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, and a Probation Violation- Felony.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.