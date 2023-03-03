BCSD: Vineville Academy dismissal resumes after brief lockdown

Vineville Academy went into a brief lockdown just before dismissal Friday due to a safety concern at the front entrance of the school, according to the school district.

Vineville Academy (Photo: 2021)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Vineville Academy went into a brief lockdown just before dismissal Friday due to a safety concern at the front entrance of the school.

That’s according to Bibb County School District spokesperson Stephanie Hartley.

“We want to thank Campus Police and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for their immediate response and support,” Hartley wrote in an email. “As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Dismissal is currently underway.”

Just after 3 p.m., the district issued an alert to parents via its Remind communication platform labeled “URGENT.” Hartley explained “URGENT” mode pushes the message through to any phone lines that have been blocked to ensure all parents receive the message, whether they have opted in or out for messages. A second “URGENT” alert, notifying parents the lockdown was over, was sent six minutes after the first alert.

The messages are posted below with timestamps:

3:03 p.m.: URGENT: Parents, Vineville Academy is on emergency lockdown due to an incident at the front door. The school will remain on lockdown until Campus Police support, which is on scene, gives clearance for dismissal. All students and staff are indoors and safe. Parents, please remain in your vehicles. No students will be dismissed until clearance is given by Campus Police. Thank you for your support and understanding. 3:09 p.m.:

URGENT: Parents, Vineville Academy of the Arts is no longer on lockdown. Everyone is safe, and Campus Police is on site and has given us clearance to safely dismiss students. We will begin dismissal promptly. Thank you for your understanding and support as we worked to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

