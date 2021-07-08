BCSD Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones to serve on national committee

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones will serve on a National American Rescue Plan committee.

The American Association of School Administrators formed the committee, which will inform the Secretary of Education of potential roadblocks that may come from American Rescue Plan funds.

The committee includes more than 30 superintendents and representatives from several national organizations.

Dr. Jones is the only superintendent from Georgia on the committee.

“We have a voice at the federal level,” Jones said. “I think it’s a sign that we are respected across the nation for the work that we’ve been doing and that others can learn from us just as we can learn from them.”

60% of more than $100 million allotted to the Bibb County School District arrived in March. The other 40% is on its way.

Dr. Jones says the committee meets virtually. He expects the committee to meet for the duration of the American Rescue Plan, which is three years.