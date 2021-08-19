BCSD implements new procedure to notify parents of COVID contact

The new system will notify parents if someone in their child's class tests positive.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District says it’s resolving issues with new Covid-19 notification procedures.

The process began Tuesday night with the first round of calls to parents. The new system will notify parents if someone in their child’s class tests positive.

District leaders say the protocol is in line with Georgia Department of Public Health guidance for school settings.

The calls will be delivered only to parents whose children were identified as students recently in a classroom with another student reported testing positive.

“We are going to the efforts to make this courtesy call to inform our parents and also because we are watching the numbers very closely,” said Rose Powell, Chief Information Officer for Bibb County School District.

The district says some parents might have received a phone call in error. They say it was due to issues with schedule details and have resolved those issues.

If you have any questions, contact your child’s school.