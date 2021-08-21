BCSD first week attendance improves from last year

Daily attendance rate so far this year is at almost 93 percent.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Recent first week of school attendance numbers in Bibb County show improvement over the last year. Although, school attendance still has not recovered to pre-pandemic numbers.

We checked attendance numbers from the first 10 days of school over the last three years, and learned the average daily attendance rate so far this year is at almost 93 percent. Last year it was at 84 percent.

In 2019, before the pandemic and virtual learning, the attendance rate was at 97 percent. We asked Assistant Superintendent of Student Affairs, Jamie Cassady, about the drop.

“With our population being so fluid, in and out of different counties, in and out of different schools, transferring schools, makes it tough to be consistent with our attendance,” said Cassady.

The Bibb County School District says attendance numbers are generally lower during the first month of school. The numbers pick up during the second and third months of school, and even out by the fourth and fifth months of school.