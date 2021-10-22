BCSD approves supplement for full-time, part-time employees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is seeking approval to pay retention supplements to full-time and part-time employees.

This retention supplement is estimated to cost the District $3.9 million using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, and scheduled for payment no later than January 7, 2022.



In the Board approved American Rescue Plan (ARP) budget, salaries, and benefits of $7,600,000 for staff, previously paid from CARES funding for continuity of services, is included for both FY 2023 and FY 2024.



Criteria for a $1,000 full retention supplement:

• Must be a permanent full-time district employee or a full-time contracted

individual working in our district for the 2021-2022 school year (examples of contracted individuals include Kelly Service ARP paraprofessionals, Kelly floaters, long-term substitutes, contracted

nurses, Project Aware staff and other contracted individuals); and October 21, 2021 FSS-2.

• Must be actively employed or contracted as of December 21, 2021; and

• Must be scheduled to return to work in January 2022. (Those individuals

termed or retired as of December 31, 2021, will not receive the retention

supplement.)

Criteria for $500 pro-rata share retention supplement:

• Must be a part-time District employee or a part-time contracted individual

working in our schools for the 2021-2022 school year. (Part-time include

retirees working 49% or less or others who work less than a full-time

position); and

• Must be actively employed or contracted as of December 21, 2021; and

• Must be scheduled to return to work in January 2022. (Those individuals termed or fully retired as of December 31, 2021, will not receive the

retention supplement.)

Individuals on service agreements and regular non-long-term substitutes do not meet the above criteria and therefore will not receive a supplement. All required federal and state taxes will be deducted from the gross amount of the employee supplement. All contracted individuals will receive a 1099 form for the amount paid to them.