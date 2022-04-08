BBB urges caution when hiring a contractor for storm repairs

The Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia is urging the community to be alert for scammers preying on storm victims.

The Better Business Bureau offers tips on staying away from scam contractors BBB

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia is urging the community to be alert for scammers preying on storm victims.

In light of the recent storms that hit Middle Georgia, scammers are out to take your money.

According to the BBB, if your home has been impacted, you should be cautious when hiring someone to make repairs.

Kelvin Collins, the President and CEO of the BBB of Central Georgia, says you should always check your insurance company about policy coverage.

If you’re unsure if a company is reputable, you can check the BBB website.

“Don’t act with haste,” Collins said. “You can make temporary repairs until you get someone that’s going to do the job. Don’t pay 100% up front in cash because many of the traveling contractors will ask for cash up front.”

The BBB says to make sure you get all agreements in writing.