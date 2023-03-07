BBB of Central Georgia shares tips to spot, avoid and report scams during Consumer Protection Week

In honor of Consumer Protection Week, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Georgia held a panel discussion Monday to educate the public on how to identify, avoid and report scams.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In honor of Consumer Protection Week, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Georgia held a panel discussion Monday to educate the public on how to identify, avoid, and report scams.

The BBB shared information about the 5,700 disputes reported to them last year, including online shopping, warranty and credit repair scams. Approximately 80% of these disputes were resolved.

“Most scams are opportunities,” BBB of Central Georgia CEO Kelvin Collins said. “If we can train them on how to handle the call when they get it, it really does help to prevent falling victim of scams.”

The BBB also cautioned shoppers to be vigilant of replica shopping websites and gift card scams. They hope to raise awareness through more in-person events and urged anyone who has fallen victim to a scam to report it.