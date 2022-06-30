Baldwin volunteer soon to celebrate turning 100

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin has a volunteer organization called Harriet’s Closet. The group is made up of about 15 volunteers who aid cancer patients and cancer survivors, one of these volunteers is Meldra Panchelli and she is about to turn 100 years old.

Panchelli has been volunteering around Milledgeville since 1974 long before Harriet’s Closet was founded and shows no signs of stopping. One reason Panchelli loves to volunteer is to give encouragement to those suffering from cancer, Panchelli survived her own personal battle with breast cancer 60 years ago and that victory has only made her desire for volunteering grow stronger. She says that an added bonus for volunteering is that it helps keep her busy so she isn’t stuck at home and it gives her a chance to work with young people.

Panchelli will turn 100 on Saturday July 2nd and hopes to continue doing what she loves for as long as possible.