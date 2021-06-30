Baldwin School District wraps first dance academy, will add dance program for all schools next year

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dance students in Kindergarten through 12th grade wrapped up the Baldwin County School District’s first-ever dance academy with a performance Wednesday.

The Baldwin Braves Summer Dance Academy, a four-week course, closed with a performance at Lakeview Academy.

Dance instructor Crystal Williams says her main goal was to teach the students that dance is a fine art, while also showing them how much fun dance is.

Through laughter and tears, the students were all smiles as they performed various dances in front of teachers and their parents.

“Dance opens up the doors for a lot of other things,” Williams said. “It opens up the door to possibilities only imagined.”

The school district is expanding its fine arts efforts by providing a dance program to all elementary, middle and high school students.

The goal is to bring back back the dance academy next year.