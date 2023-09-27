Baldwin man arrested for animal cruelty and obstruction

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In Baldwin county, deputies are investigating a possible dog fighting and animal cruelty case.

They’ve seized 25 pit bull terriers, and arrested 42-year old Travis Myrick. Myrick is charged with animal cruelty and obstruction.

Deputies went to a home at 108 Second Street to serve an unrelated warrant, and found kennels in a closed building with no water or air circulation. Several dogs were in plastic carriers– some dogs were injured, and had signs they’d been involved in dog fighting. They also looked like they’ve been neglected.