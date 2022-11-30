Baldwin High victim of statewide ‘school shooting hoax’

The Milledgeville Police Department received a call about an active shooter

MILLEDGEVILE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin High School is the latest campus to be the victim of a statewide school shooting hoax, according to the Baldwin County School District.

A news release from the school district states that the Milledgeville Police Department received a call about an active shooter at Baldwin High School. The Milledgeville Police Department contacted the 911 Call Center. Multiple law enforcement agency units were deployed. And the school was placed in a lockdown.

When law enforcement arrived on scene they entered the building and did a search of the entire school. Law enforcement determined that no threat was present.

The school district says the investigation revealed that the call was determined to be part of a statewide hoax taking place Wednesday across multiple school districts.