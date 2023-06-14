Baldwin High School Marching Band to make national TV performance

BHS Band of the Braves received an invitation to perform during the halftime show at the Liberty Bowl.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin High School Marching Band is set to perform on national television. The Baldwin County School District announced BHS Band of the Braves received an invitation to perform during the halftime show on national television at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee this December.

“The invitation to perform at the Liberty Bowl is a testament to the remarkable talent and dedication of our band students and band directors,” said Superintendent Dr. Noris Price. “We are incredibly proud of the Baldwin High School Marching Band and look forward to supporting them as they represent our district on a national stage.”

According to a Baldwin County School District news release, Baldwin has earned the NAMM Foundation’s Best Communities for Music Education eight years in a row. And the Liberty Bowl invitation serves as a testament to outstanding dedication, skill, and artistry.

The Baldwin High School Marching Band is under the leadership of Director James McMillan.