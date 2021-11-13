Baldwin High School holds “Buy a Brick” campaign for garden

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Baldwin High School needs your help in creating a more inclusive garden for its students.

The Baldwin Grows garden was established in 2019, to teach students the importance of growing your own food. Now, the school is expanding it’s garden to make sure every student can access it.

Aketi Mayweather is the Garden Project Manager, and says the garden teaches a lot to the students.

“Sensory skills are some of those skills that our students that are developmentally challenged need to develop, and so our inclusive garden would be an area where students could go out and they can fee, they can touch, they can smell.”

In order to give students with disabilities access to the garden, the school district is hoping to create a brick walkway.

Mayweather says the garden isn’t accessible to them right now because of the muddy terrain. The school is hoping to change that though with its “Buy a Brick” campaign.

“We’re selling the bricks for 50 dollars each and that’s for a four by 8 brick, they can put three lines of text on there, or a hundred dollars each for an 8 by 8 brick,” said Mayweather.

Ann Allen is the School Nutrition Service Member. She works closely with students at Baldwin High School, and says the walkway would give all students more knowledge on where their food comes from.

“If you start early with kids, it will become a habit and it’s a lifelong journey.”

Davin Pickel is a sophomore and helps maintain the garden. He says every student should have the opportunity to go outside and learn about the different types of crops.

“I’ve heard of a farmer who is disabled, but he still does every day things. So giving the students access will also help them get into that life if they would like to.”

You can purchase a brick until the end of 2021. The goal is for the walkway to be completed by January of 2022.

To purchase a brick, call Aketi Mayweather at 478-457-3331, or email at aketi.mayweather@baldwin.k12.ga.us.