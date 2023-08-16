Baldwin High School first in nation to receive bicycle grant for student fitness

Students will be able to learn how to ride a bike, as well as gain bike safety and maintenance skills, through the Riding for Focus fitness program.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This fall, students at Baldwin High School will have a new outlet for fitness that goes beyond physical education.

Baldwin HighSchool is the first school in the country to receive a grant of 35 bicycles from the cycling nonprofit Outride.

Thanks to a joint effort between the Baldwin County School District and local nonprofit, Create, Inc., students will be able to learn how to ride a bike as well as gain bike safety and maintenance skills through the Riding for Focus fitness program.

According to Family Engagement Coordinator for the Baldwin County School District, Shonya Mapp, the program also partners with a district-wide mentorship program that promotes bonding between families.

“What we did, we just actually wrote a grant on how having this program will help our school,” Mapp explained. “It will help increase involvement with our families, with our communities and different organizations throughout the community.”

Mapp says Baldwin High School was able to receive the grant because of Create, Inc.’s involvement in bringing cycling to elementary and middle schools in the district.

Head Coach with Create, Inc., Daylon Martin, says the program not only teaches students new skills, but can also help improve their physical, cognitive and emotional well-being.

“They get youth leadership skill development, empowerment, and they get to leverage that in the community by being a part of different organizations and entities,” Martin said. “It builds courage and self-confidence, and that’s a huge portion for why kids can be more successful.”

Students can participate in the Riding for Focus program during gym class and also after school for three to four days a week.

Baldwin High Principal Jason Flanders says he’s excited for the opportunity to be a trailblazer with the Riding for Fitness Program.

“I want kids to be able to become plugged into their community, into their school community, and that’ll help them be more successful in school,” Flanders said.

Enrollment for the program is free. The first round of classes are set to begin in September.