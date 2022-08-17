Baldwin High School expanding culinary opportunities for students

Baldwin High School is giving its students an opportunity to pursue a career in culinary arts.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin High School is giving its students an opportunity to pursue a career in culinary arts.

The school district partnered with Helms College to offer a $10,000 scholarship. High school students in the district’s culinary arts course will receive credit that will count toward Helms College.

Principal Jason Flanders says the culinary course has caught students’ attention since it started in 2020.

“Students will see how culinary is being used at the post-secondary level,” he said. “They’ll see how college students are using the skill set and how it can be applied to career fields. It really opens their eyes to a whole new level.”

Students must be enrolled in the course to apply for the scholarship.