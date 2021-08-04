Baldwin County students head back to school

Lakeview Primary teachers and staff were excited to fill their classrooms with children.

Baldwin County School District first day of school First Day of School

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County School District held its first day of school on Wednesday.

Lakeview Primary teachers and staff were excited to fill their classrooms with children and ready to teach. After a tough school year, the school wants to ensure students are safe this year.

Principal Tracy Clark says they’re social distancing, making sure the desks are at least three feet apart and having students mask up when they are in groups.

“We have so many kids that are coming from different situations, and we just want to know whereever they are we are going to take them and help them be successful, so that’s our goal this year, for all of our kids to be successful,” Principal Clark said. She said she wants to ensure all students have all the tools necessary to get through the school year strong.

Superintendent Dr. Noris Price welcomed students with open arms as they arrived.