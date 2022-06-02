Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office to crack down on crime with cameras

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is installing ‘Flock Cameras’ to address a recent increase in crime.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the county and the city of Milledgeville to install the cameras.

“We hope that it’s going to help protect out families here and their property as well as help us with crime issues,” said Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee.

The $25,000 project was approved by county leaders, in hopes of seeing a decrease in crime. Captain Brad King explains how the cameras work.

“It’s motion activated and it’s a license plate reader camera. It takes a still photograph of the vehicle and records the tag, of course the location of the camera and the time.”

The cameras will be placed in various locations including: the Milledgeville Manor, along Highway 24 and the Harrisburg area.

Captain King says the cameras will help the Sheriff’s Office track people coming in and out of the county.

“Unfortunately we have gun crime, we do have a gang problem, we have a narcotics problem, and we have violence that I wish we didn’t have,” he said.

According to Sheriff Massee, once the cameras are installed, they’ll work with businesses to expand their reach.

“All of the cameras will be tied in together, even with our school cameras. We just feel like this is a great resource for us to have to protect our community,” said Sheriff Massee.

10 cameras will be installed throughout the county over the next few weeks.