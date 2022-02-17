Baldwin County sheriff addresses deputy shortage at ‘Eggs and Issues’

Baldwin County Sheriff's office attends Eggs and Issues Eggs and Issues

MILLEDGEVILE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Milledgeville-Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Eggs and Issues Wednesday morning.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee was the keynote speaker.

Massee spoke about the sheriff’s office’s need for more deputies. He says the sheriff’s office is currently short more than two dozen and that pandemic has impacted the hiring process.

The sheriff’s office is changing its hiring approach and hoping to attract more applicants.

“Georgia Military College is working a program where if anyone wants to work in law enforcement, especially here in Baldwin County, they’ll give them a two-year scholarship to get an associate’s degree at Georgia Military College,” Massee said.

Massee says a state-wide law enforcement hiring event will happen in April.