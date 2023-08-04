Baldwin County Schools welcomes new literacy coach

Dr. Cyndi Barr, a seasoned educator who's honed her skills as a classroom teacher, online teacher, department chair and instructional coach, brings 16 years of education experience to the table.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County School District has a new literacy coach.

She says her objective is to address and improve Baldwin County’s literacy rate.

“Unfortunately if you can’t get those skills, you’re already at a disadvantage,” she said. “We’ve got to get our children being able to read and write, and that’s success.”

Dr. Barr’s expertise lies in English, language arts and reading. She says her mission is to ensure that Baldwin’s students are not at a disadvantage due to underdeveloped reading and writing skills.

Dr. Barr says she’s focused on building a plan to elevate the district’s literacy rate and ensure the success of its students.