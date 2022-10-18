Baldwin County Schools staff member tests positive for monkeypox

MILLEDGEVILE, GA (41NBC/WMGT) — A staff member from Lakeview Primary School in Baldwin County has tested positive for monkeypox.

According to the Baldwin County School District, the staff member tested positive over the Fall break, and is going to remain off campus until they are cleared to return to school by medical officials. The school district is working with the Georgia Department of Public Health and North Central Health District to work through the contact tracing process. Staff members and parents of students considered close contacts in accordance with CDC guidelines are receiving different advice for their next steps.

BCSD makes a reminder in the release that the nature of the spread of monkeypox makes the risk of transmission in a school setting very low, but encourages parents to closely monitor the health of their children and call a doctor at the earliest sign of the virus.