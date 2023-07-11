Baldwin County School Superintendent appointed to Georgia Council on Literacy

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —On Tuesday, Baldwin County School District announced Superintendent Dr. Noris Price, has been appointed to the Georgia Council on Literacy by Governor Brian Kemp.

Comprised of 30 appointees, the Georgia Council on Literacy undertakes comprehensive reviews of literary programs spanning from early childhood to higher education. The primary objective is to ensure the state provides unwavering support in improving literacy outcomes for students across Georgia.

“It is truly an honor to be given this opportunity by Governor Brian Kemp to work on behalf of all the children in the state Georgia,” said Dr. Price.

Appointees also focus on extensive research to develop recommendations for enhancing literacy rates among students with dyslexia, other learning disabilities, and those from low-income households.