Baldwin County School Districts hires School Safety and Security Director

Corey Goble is the first person to hold the position.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County School District announces for the first time ever, it has appointed a new School Safety and Security Director.

According to the district, Goble began his career in 1998 with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office but later moved to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office where he was promoted to Detective in 2006. He then left the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in 2011, and continued his employment with the Bibb County School System as its Chief Investigator and Safety and Security Manager where he held the position before taking on this new role.

In 2016, Goble was awarded the American Red Cross Hometown Hero Award. He has received numerous certifications from FEMA, the US Department of Homeland Security, the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, and many others.