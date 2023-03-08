Baldwin County School District to release students early Wednesday for state championship game

The Baldwin County School District will be releasing students early on Wednesday to support the Baldwin Bravettes in their state championship game.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County School District will be releasing students and staff early on Wednesday to support the Baldwin Bravettes in their state championship game.

The girls basketball team is set to face Griffin in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 4A title game at 5 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum, and the school district is allowing students and staff to attend and cheer on the team.

“I see their desire to want to win, because they’ve played with each other since grade school,” head coach Kizzi Walker said. “So I know the chemistry is there. It’s just all of them coming together to play as one unit to win the championship.”

The team is seeking its first state title in 34 years.

“We are extremely proud of the Baldwin Bravettes and wish them the best of luck in their state championship game,” Superintendent Dr. Noris Price said. “Closing schools early will allow our students, faculty and staff to rally behind the team and show our unwavering support.”

Tickets to the game can be purchased via GoFan.

Click here for more information on the school district’s early release.

Warner Robins High School’s girls basketball team will also play for a state title this week. The Demonettes face Kell Thursday at 5:30 in the GHSA Class 5A championship game. That game is also at the Macon Coliseum. Purchase tickets via GoFan here.

Wilkinson County to have virtual learning day Wednesday

The Wilkinson County boys basketball team will play for a state title Wednesday, and the school district is holding a virtual learning day to allow students and staff to attend the game.

The Warriors face Charlton County for the GHSA A-II title at 3 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum. Purchase tickets via GoFan here.