Baldwin County School District offers dinner meals for students in after school program

Prior to the grant, the district was offering students snacks.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students in after school programs in Baldwin County will now receive free evening meals thanks to a federal grant from the Child and Adult Care Food program.

Prior to the grant, the district was offering students snacks.

All dinner meals will be prepared at Baldwin High School and then distributed to schools that have students in after school programs.

The grant is providing meals for 500 students.

School nutrition director Susan Nelson says there was need in the community.

“I think it’s just another offering we can do for our community,” she said. “Especially right now during Covid-19, where some people’s work may have been cut or they might have lost their job or finances are tight. It just ensures that they’re getting a healthy, balanced meal each day.”