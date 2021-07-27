Baldwin County School District hosts convocation

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Baldwin County School District is preparing for the start of the new school year by setting new goals to ensure students don’t miss an opportunity to learn.

The county held its convocation at Baldwin High School after it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Teachers and staff from all schools were present with smiles to celebrate.

Superintendent Dr. Noris Price outlined this years motto, “One team, one mission, together we make is possible!”

With the pandemic changing the way the students learn, Dr. Price says they’re bringing in more resources for the students and teachers this year.

“We are really focusing on providing additional support, especially having small groups, and so we’ve hired additional staff with our cares act and art money,” said Dr. Price.

This year only 170 students will be learning online, so the district wants to continue encouraging vaccinations. Students will not be required to wear masks in schools, but will be on buses.

Tara Burney, Principal of Midway Hills Primary, says her goal this year is to build closer relationships with her students.

“Conisdering the pandemic, and that was due to setting goals weekly even daily sometimes,” said Burney. According to Burney Setting goals has helped keep students on track with their education.

In an effort to encourage vaccinations, the district will also partner with Atrium Health Navicent to provide vaccines. Vaccines will be provided on Friday at Oak Hill Middle School and Baldwin High School during open house.