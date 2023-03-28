Baldwin County School District, Create Inc. team up for Riding For Focus program

Students have a unique opportunity to learn safe bike handling, leadership skills and bike maintenance

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County School District and Create Inc. have partnered to provide a unique opportunity for students to learn how to ride a bike. Recently, Create Inc. received a generous grant of $35,000 from the Outride Foundation to offer the Riding For Focus program, which aims to help children develop their focus while riding a bike.

The six-week program will be offered to students at Oak Hill Middle School, where they will be taught safe bike handling, leadership skills and bike maintenance. This initiative also offers students who have never ridden a bike a chance to learn.

“It gets them motivated,” Create head coach Delayon Martin said. “The other aspect of it is it gives them the opportunity for health and exercise and being outside, which many of our kids don’t get to do like they used to.”

The grant will also provide bikes for the program, allowing Create Inc. to further assist students in their learning journey.