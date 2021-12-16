Baldwin County School Board receives exemplary board honor for 5th year in a row

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County School Board has been recognized as a 2021 exemplary board for the 5th year in a row by the Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA).

According to a release from the Baldwin County School District, the GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational cultures in order to help grow student learning and achievement. The Baldwin County School Board exceeded the GSBA’s criteria, earning the honor of a 2021 Exemplary Board.

Superintendent Dr. Noris Price had this to say concerning the announcement:

“All of our board members work tirelessly to provide the right oversight and leadership to our public schools here in Baldwin County and this recognition is another example of how well that leadership is paying off for our students and our community,”