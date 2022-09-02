Baldwin County partners with Windstream to expand broadband services

Baldwin County residents will now be able to have more access to high speed internet thanks to Windstream's expansion of broadband service.

For residenst of Lake Laurel in Baldwin County, getting connected to the internet for work or for school has been a challenge. However, thanks to the partnership between Windstream and Baldwin County, residents like Evangeline Woods will be able to have access.

“I’ve seen families sit outside of Starbucks, outside of McDonalds, and that’s no way for a kid to learn,” Woods said. “I think it’s a way for people to be in touch. Everything is on the internet now. Everything is.”

The county held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the Country Food Mart on Lake Laurel Road to announce the expansion of Windstream’s state-funded broadband services.

The state awarded Baldwin County an $842,000 dollar grant to expand broadband in underserved areas of the county.

State Representative Rick Williams says the expansion will give rural residents resources they need to stay connected.

“So what this does now is it gets it out to where it’s available to everyone, whether it’s telemedicine that’s coming along so great now, children’s homework that they’re able to do at home and not disrupt family lives,” Williams said.

Georgia State President of Field Operations for Windstream, Michael Foore, says this will not only change internet access for Baldwin County, but also other rural areas in the state.

“It’s a game changer for so many,” Foore said. “It’s a game changer for the economies, for the communities as well, because people who want to move to this community and start businesses but work from home in a beautiful area like this ,they can do that.”

Foore says this is a continuation of Windstream’s efforts to give rural residents more access to high speed internet.