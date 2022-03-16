Baldwin County, Milledgeville leaders discuss plan to decrease crime

Leaders have held several meetings since November to address the issue.

Baldwin County leaders and City government come together to discuss crime Crime Plan

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Milledgeville is working with Baldwin County to combat recent crime in the community.

“We believe that our situation seems to be improving,” Baldwin County Commission Chairman Henry Craig said. “If you review our statistics over the last couple of weeks, over 20 arrests were made a couple weeks ago.”

Chairman Craig says those arrests were made thanks to the partnership between the city and the county and that those arrests have helped improve the safety of the community.

“For the district’s attorney’s office, we’ve provided him with one additional person as an investigator,” Craig said. “Further, we’ve worked with our court system to reach out for grants through our superior court judges.”

Craig says the installation of cameras and deterring youth from crime have been among the main topics of conversation.

County manager Carlos Tobar says it’s important to help the youth.

“We want to provide a safe and fun alternative for the children,” he said. “There really isn’t a whole lot going on in the county for teens, and we hope that this will be something that they will enjoy.”

Tobar says the goal is to have a faith-based teen center in each neighborhood.

“This program won’t be successful unless the community steps up and helps and mentors and volunteers to love on the youth and help them make good decisions,” he said.

We reached out to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office but did not get a response.