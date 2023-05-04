Baldwin County man dies in house fire on Sparta Highway

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 45-year-old man, William Mitchem, died in a house fire on Sparta Highway in Baldwin County Wednesday night.

According to Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young, crews responded to a call around 10 p.m. at 1125 Sparta Highway, and the home was already engulfed in flames. Family members informed first responders that Mitchem was still inside the burning house. He was found dead after the fire was extinguished.

Young revealed Mitchem was attempting to save his dogs from the fire and was the brother of one of the department’s volunteer firefighters.

“This is a tragic loss for our community,” Young said. “This is the second fatality that we’ve had in Baldwin County, and both fatalities have happened in the east part of our county, and I just always tell everybody just love everybody.”

The Fire Department did not find any dog remains in the house or signs of dogs in the area. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.